Punjab CEO: May 14 last date for nominations for Lok Sabha election

Chandigarh, March 17
Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C has released the Lok Sabha election programme for the state. Providing key insights, he said the gazette notification for the elections is scheduled to be issued on May 7.
The deadline for nominations is set for May 14, with scrutiny of nominations to take place on May 15. The candidates can withdraw their nominations till May 17 while the polling day is scheduled for June 1, with the counting of votes set for June 4. The final date for the completion of elections is June 6.
