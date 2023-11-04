Challans fail to deter farmers

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, November 3

Tall claims of the administration and the Agriculture Department of going the whole hog in checking stubble burning has come to a naught in Faridkot district. Farmers can be spotted burning crop residue on hourly basis without any fear.

In the past five days, stubble burning incidents have increased from 50 to over 300 in the district.

Though the administration threatened to make “red entries” in the revenue record and challaned 23 farmers, the situation on ground has deteriorated.

DC Vineet Kumar said the red entries had been made in land records of 23 farmers and they had also imposed a penalty between Rs 2,500 and Rs 15,000.

Binder Singh, chief, Kaumi Kisan Union, said such actions of the district administration would force them to hold dharnas.

“Due to high-moisture content in crop residue, we are facing problems in compressing straw and making bundles,” claimed farmers.

As drying stubble would lead to delay in sowing of wheat, farmers have resorted to stubble burning.

#Agriculture #Environment #Faridkot #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning