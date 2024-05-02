Chance interactions in villages turn into heated discussions as election day nears

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 1

In a majority of chance interactions leading to hot political discussions residents, including office-bearers and activists of political outfits go all-out to defend their leaders and parties even when they are unaware and unconcerned about the major issues faced by residents of their areas.

Village common places, grain markets, barber shops, public transport waiting areas and government and private offices are among the hotspots of political discussion.

Almost all ‘debaters’ contacted by this correspondent, including councillors, sarpanches, Zila Parishad members, Block Samiti members and chairpersons of constitutional bodies were not aware of the Union List, State List and Concurrent List of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, but were easily tiggered to argue on any issue of local, national or international level.

While issues pertaining to the Electoral Bonds, Citizen Amendment Act, Uniform Civil Code and the three farm bills were discussed by the ‘less-literate’ labourers, milkmen, taxi drivers and venders, the so-called elite class members were focused on issues such as potholed roads, overflowing sewage, inadequate supply of water and drug abuse.

Issues related to soil, water and air pollution, education system, voluntary youth migration, caste and class discrimination and mixing of religion with politics seemed to be missing from the discussions.

Manjit Singh, a bus driver plying on the Ahmedgarh–Ludhiana route said focusing on the steering had become cumbersome during mornings and evenings as passengers frequenlty indulged in hot exchanges of views.

Deepak Sharma, a dairy owner on Dehliz road, said his establishment has become a spot for milkmen and customers belonging to various communities indulging in heated political discussions.

