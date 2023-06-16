Chandigarh: Banners must at ration depots in Punjab

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: Chairman of the Punjab State Food Commission DP Reddy held a meeting with senior officers of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department. He emphasised that banners giving details about entitlement, websites and grievance portals should be put up at all ration depots.TNS

Seven held in theft cases

Abohar: The police have arrested Harnek Singh and his son Baljit Singh for allegedly assaulting Rani Devi of Rajanwali village. In another incident, Raja and Ramdeep of Indira Nagari were held for snatching a mobile phone. Mukesh Khan of Fatehgarh, Raman of Khayaliwala and Suraj of Hisar were arrested for robbing one person. oc

Two drug peddlers arrested

Abohar: A Khuiyan Serwer police team led by ASI Harminder Singh seized 45 kg poppy husk from a truck that entered Abohar from Sriganganagar. Driver Jugraj Singh Rana of Mudki Ferozepur was held under the NDPS Act. Gurnam Singh of Gidranwali village was arrested with 10 kg poppy husk.