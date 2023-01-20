 Chandigarh: Bread price up Rs 5 per packet : The Tribune India

In brief

Chandigarh: Bread price up Rs 5 per packet



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Ludhiana-based bread-maker, Bonn Nutrients Ltd, has increased the price of bread by Rs 5 per packet. With the hike, the common sliced brown bread and atta bread will cost Rs 50 per packet. However, other major bread manufacturers such as Britannia and Kitty have not increased the bread price. A senior official of Kitty bread said, “We don’t have any immediate plans to increase the bread price.” TNS

‘Learn and grow’ project

Abohar: To give wings to dreams of students, a path breaking initiative “Learn and grow” has been launched in the border area. The project is the brainchild of Deputy Commissioner Dr Senu Duggal, who launched it in the border village of Mohammed Pira, 7 km from Fazilka. “It will help in giving a holistic view to students about the future challenges,” she said. OC

Rs 5.97 cr for sewer system

Chandigarh: The state government has sanctioned Rs 5.97 crore for a project to find a solution to the overflowing sewage problem in Muktsar. “Pilgrims from all over the world visit this holy city. After the completion of the project no one will see overflowing sewage near the Darbar Sahib,” said Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa. TNS

NMC clears the air on stipend

Faridkot: In view of the confusion around the maternity leave and stipend during the leave period for MD/MS students, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Thursday clarified that students should be paid stipend for the extended period of training, if the same is not provided to them during the maternity leave period. TNS

Shopkeepers protest over theft

Muktsar: Irate over a theft at a shop in Doda village near here on Wednesday, some shopkeepers on Thursday lodged a protest outside the Doda police post and demanded an increase in the vigil. The protesters said thefts were occurring at the day time as well and they were not feeling safe. TNS

3-yr-old girl killed by mother

Abohar: Body of a girl, around three years old, was found near a canal bridge on the Abohar-Hindumalkot-Sriganganagar rail section on Tuesday. The police in Hindumalkot on Thursday said a woman and her friend had been held in connection with the murder of the girl, her daughter Kiran. The suspects identified as Sunita Devi and Sunny have confessed to their crime. OC

One dies in ‘accidental’ firing

Abohar: A 20-year-old man, Arjun Sharma, died when a bullet hit him on Thursday night when he was at the house of Aman Rana (27) in Sriganganagar near here. The police said Arjun and Aman were toying with an unlicensed pistol and suddenly a bullet hit Arjun. Aman took him to the Civil Hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. A case has been registered. OC

Six drug peddlers arrested

Abohar: The BSF seized 5.7-kg poppy husk from Chander Singh of Jhangar Bhaini and Jasbir Singh of Saido-ke-Dhani. Both were handed over to the police at Fazilka. Another 10-kg poppy husk was seized from Sandeep Singh in Jalalabad. Ram Krishan Jat of Nohar was held with 22-kg poppy husk and Rs 1.11 lakh suspected drug money. Around 1.5-kg opium was seized from Gagandeep Singh of Tibbi and Sunil Mahla of Phalodi. All were booked under the NDPS Act. OC

CM Mann to meet investors

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet investors in Mumbai on January 23 and 24, sources in the CM’s Office said here on Thursday. Mann is going to Mumbai in connection with inviting investors to participate in the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, scheduled for February 23 and 24. Mann had met investors from Chennai and Hyderabad recently.

