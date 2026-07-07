Chandigarh court allows Sukhbir to travel abroad

The court of Additional District Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, today allowed an application of former Deputy Chief Minister and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, an accused in the Kotkapura police firing incident, to travel abroad.

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Sukhbir had sought permission to go abroad from July 7 to July 11. He was named in the case registered under various provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act at the Kotkapura police station on August 7, 2018.

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The Kotkapura police firing incident occurred on October 14, 2015, following sacrilege incidents at gurdwaras in Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala villages in June and September 2015. The police had reportedly opened fire on protesters demonstrating against the sacrilege incidents. While the firing at Behbal Kalan resulted in two deaths, the Kotkapura incident left several people injured. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had transferred the cases to the Chandigarh court from the Faridkot court.

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In his application, Sukhbir said he needed to travel abroad on account of personal engagements and family commitments. He said he would come back before the next date of hearing.

Earlier also, while the proceedings were pending before the Additional Sessions Judge, Faridkot, Sukhbir had been allowed to travel abroad.