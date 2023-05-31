Chandigarh: LoP attacks Punjab Govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Punjab Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday flayed the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government’s move to auction some properties of the fund-starved Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board. He also took aim at the state government over reportedly failing to negotiate the issue of the Rural Development Fund (RDF) with the Centre. TNS

‘Saath’ launched

Fatehgarh Sahib: The district administration on Tuesday launched ‘Saath’, an innovative platform for the younger generation to contribute and to support in the social sector through voluntary community service. Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill said the initiative got an encouraging response on the first day with 57 volunteers joining in. TNS

Search operations held

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Tuesday conducted a special Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at and around bus stands and railway stations across the state. The operation was conducted on the direction of Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav. The operations were conducted from 11 am to 4pm simultaneously in the 28 police districts under which police teams frisked the visitors. TNS

Army exercise concludes

Chandigarh: A major two-week-long training exercise conducted in Punjab by the Army’s Western Command to validate offensive operational concepts has concluded. Various units and formations of the Kharga Corps, the Army’s premier strike formation based at Ambala, participated in the exercise along with the IAF, according to an official statement issued here on Tuesday. TNS

Expedite issuance of RCs: CM

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday asked the Transport Department to ensure zero pendency of the driving licences and registration certificates (RCs) of vehicles by June 15. He said on April 8 only 29,934 DLs were printed which increased to 3,08,061 on May 29. TNS

Team from US visits Zira

Ferozepur: A team from the US-based Mayo Clinic, run by Indian-American cardiologist Swaiman Singh, arrived at Mansurwala village in Zira on Tuesday. The team of Dr Harnoor Singh, Dr Amitoj Singh Sidhu, Dr Avneet Kaur and Dr Shabnam will interact with residents to know about the health issues being faced by them due to groundwater pollution. OC

2 minors drown in water tank

Bathinda: Two minors drowned while taking a bath in a water tank in Model Town area, Bathinda, on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Gurdit (14) and Sonu (8) of Dhobiana Basti.