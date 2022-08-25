Chandigarh: Markfed recruitment

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: “The Markfed has issued 156 job letters till date, as part of the ongoing drive,” said Ravneet Kaur, Special Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner Cooperation, in a press release here on Wednesday. Markfed MD Ramvir and Chief Manager (Personnel) RK Popli were also present. TNS

Accommodation for docs

Bathinda: MP Harsimrat Badal has requested the Union Health Ministry to build accommodation for doctors at AIIMS, Bathinda. In a letter to minister Mansukh Mandaviya, she also insisted for the upgrade of the trauma centre to a 300-bed facility. A Punjab Government report in 2019 had stated that Bathinda had one of the highest mortality rates for road accidents in the state, she said. TNS

Admn ties up with varsity

Muktsar: After facing flak for poor condition of some parks and chowks, the district administration on Wednesday signed an agreement with a private university (located at Mandi Gobindgarh) for their maintenance. In return, the university has been given the rights of its promotion through advertisement. ADC (Urban Development) said, “We have signed an agreement for five years.”

