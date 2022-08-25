Chandigarh: Markfed recruitment

Chandigarh: “The Markfed has issued 156 job letters till date, as part of the ongoing drive,” said Ravneet Kaur, Special Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner Cooperation, in a press release here on Wednesday. Markfed MD Ramvir and Chief Manager (Personnel) RK Popli were also present. TNS
Accommodation for docs
Bathinda: MP Harsimrat Badal has requested the Union Health Ministry to build accommodation for doctors at AIIMS, Bathinda. In a letter to minister Mansukh Mandaviya, she also insisted for the upgrade of the trauma centre to a 300-bed facility. A Punjab Government report in 2019 had stated that Bathinda had one of the highest mortality rates for road accidents in the state, she said. TNS
Admn ties up with varsity
Muktsar: After facing flak for poor condition of some parks and chowks, the district administration on Wednesday signed an agreement with a private university (located at Mandi Gobindgarh) for their maintenance. In return, the university has been given the rights of its promotion through advertisement. ADC (Urban Development) said, “We have signed an agreement for five years.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM security breach
Justice Indu Malhotra (retd) committee says Ferozepur SSP fa...
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...