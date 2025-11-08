Chandigarh officer Sanjay Bhalla is Eastern Naval Command chief

An officer from Chandigarh, Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, has made it to the top echelons of the Navy, having been appointed as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam.

The top naval officer is an alumnus of Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh, and Government Post-Graduate College, Sector 11. His father continues to live in Sector 36.

Vice Admiral Bhalla has taken over from Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, who has superannuated. Prior to assuming charge as the FOC-in-C (East), he was the Chief of Personnel at the Naval Headquarters, where he held transformative HR reforms, streamlining recruitment, training advancements and driven holistic wellness and community programmes for Navy personnel.

He has also served in Pakistan as India’s naval attache, which means he has first-hand knowledge of the neighbouring country’s defence strategy.

Vice Admiral Bhalla was commissioned in the Navy in January 1989. In a career spanning 36 years, he has held a number of Command and Staff appointments, both afloat and ashore.

After completing his specialisation course in communication and electronic warfare, he served as a specialist onboard several frontline warships. Subsequently, he had the opportunity of holding challenging command at sea, which include INS Nishank, INS Taragiri, INS Beas and the coveted appointment of Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet (FOCEF).

During the tenure as the FOCEF, he was the Officer in Tactical Command for the prestigious President’s Fleet Review and the sea phase of the Navy’s flagship multinational exercise, MILAN-22, that witnessed an unprecedented participation form friendly foreign countries.

His important staff appointments ashore include Assistant Chief of Personnel (HRD) at Naval Headquarters; Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command; Director, Maritime Doctrine and Concept Centre; and a diplomatic assignment overseas.

An alumnus of the Royal College of Defence Studies, London, Naval War College, Goa, and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, his educational accomplishments include MPhil in Defence and Strategic Studies, Masters in International Security and Strategic Studies from the Kings College, London, and MSc (Telecom) from CUSAT. He has been decorated with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and the Nao Sena Medal for distinguished service.