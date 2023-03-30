Chandigarh: Six police officers shifted

Chandigarh: The Punjab Government on Wednesday shifted six district police officers, including Jalandhar (Rural) SSP Swarandeep Singh, who has been posted as DCP (Investigation), Amritsar. Mukhwinder Singh, who was DCP (Investigation), Amritsar, has been posted as SSP Jalandhar (Rural). TNS
Two held with illegal pistol
Abohar: Two youths of Abohar were held on Wednesday with an illegal pistol and live cartridges in Sriganganagar. Both were injured when their motorcycle skidded during a police chase on Teen Puli Marg and have been admitted to a hospital in Sriganganagar. OC
Procession on Ram Navami
Abohar: The “Lord Ramchandra Rath Yatra” was organised on the occasion of Ram Navami by Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha. The Punjab Police Band, Ram Darbar Rath, Punjabi Dhol group, Fauji Band, Rajasthani Dhapp dance and Dandiya dance were the centre of attraction at the function. OC
Camp court at District Jail
Sangrur: The District Legal Services Authority organised a camp court at the District Jail in which three cases of petty offences were disposed of. CJM PS Kaleka said such courts would be organised regularly in jails on the third working Saturday every month. TNS
Programme for irrigation
Chandigarh: The Irrigation Department has announced a rotational programme for irrigation during the rabi season through canals from March 28 to April 4. The Sirhind Canal channels woul run from Bist Doab Canal and Sidhwan, Bathinda and Abohar branches and Patiala feeder.
