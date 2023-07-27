Chandigarh: SKM to gherao AAP, BJP leaders in Punjab

Chandigarh: Demanding compensation for the damage caused by floods, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said ti would gherao the houses of MPs, MLAs and ministers of AAP and BJP in the state on August 19. SKM leaders said that they would gherao the houses of leaders from 11 am to 5 pm and give them warning letters. TNS
2 SC certificates cancelled
Chandigarh: Social Justice Minister Baljit Kaur said two more SC certificates were cancelled by a state-level scrutiny committee. Kaur said fake certificates of Balwinder Kumar Mamdot in Ferozepur and Jasvir Kaur of Jandpur in SAS Nagar were cancelled.TNS
Sahney raises fellowship issue
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has raised the issue regarding the discontinuation of Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Higher Studies in Parliament. He said the stopping of the fellowship that gave aid to six notified minority communities would hit the Sikhs.
