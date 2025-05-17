Chandigarh University cuts ties with 23 Turkish and Azerbaijani varsities

Chandigarh University, Gharuan, has severed its academic collaborations with 23 Turkish and Azerbaijani universities for their country’s support to Pakistan during the recently-concluded ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and Chancellor of Chandigarh University (CU) Satnam Singh Sandhu on Saturday said, “We have decided to terminate all our educational ties with Turkiye and Azerbaijan. I urge Indian students to not pursue their higher education at Turkish and Azerbaijani Universities. Instead prefer taking admission in India-friendly nations.”

University officials said under these 23 MoUs, CU was having collaboration with the higher educational institutions in Turkiye and Azerbaijan for exchange of students for regular courses, research, exchange of faculty and staff. While Azerbaijan, in its statement on India-Pakistan tensions, has echoed the Pakistani line, Turkiye expressed its solidarity with Pakistan and supported Islamabad’s proposal for an international investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack.