 Chandigarh University incident very unfortunate, time to stand with our sisters: Actor Sonu Sood : The Tribune India

‘These are testing times for us, not for the victims. Be responsible’, the actor tweeted

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. File Photo

PTI

New Delhi, September 18

Hours after a protest broke out at a private university in Punjab's Mohali over "rumours" that some objectionable videos of women students were recorded, actor Sonu Sood said what happened was "unfortunate" and urged people to behave responsibly.

Students of Chandigarh University campus, located on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road, held a protest over "rumours" that some objectionable videos of several women students were recorded, said police.

Sood, who hails from Chandigarh, asked people to stand with "our sisters".

"Something that happened in Chandigarh University is very unfortunate. It's time for us to stand with our sisters and set an example of a responsible society. These are testing times for us, not for the victims. Be responsible," the 49-year-old actor tweeted.

The university authorities have rejected reports that videos of several women students were made and shared on social media.

During preliminary investigation, it has come to light that a woman student, who had been apprehended, had shared her own video with someone stated to be from Himachal Pradesh whose role is also under the scanner, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni told reporters.

He said an FIR under IPC section 354-C (voyeurism) and the IT Act has been registered and the woman student has been apprehended.  

