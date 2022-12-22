Chandigarh University ‘video leak’: Army man gets bail

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 21

More than three months after the Chandigarh University girl ‘video leak’ case, main suspect Sanjeev Singh, an Army man from Samba, got the regular bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court on December 19. He was arrested on September 24 and since then he had been in custody. With this, all suspects in the sensational case are out of jail.

The Chandigarh University girl, an MBA first-year student, was released from jail earlier. Two HP youths were not chargesheeted after their involvement was not established in the case.

Suspect Sanjeev Singh had filed for a regular bail on December 18. Sanjeev’s counsel argued that there was nothing on record to show that he had circulated the video to anybody. His bail application had been declined twice, he stated.

In the chargesheet, the police had stated that suspect Sanjeev Singh was forcing the girl to send videos of other girl students but the suspect girl only sent her own photos/videos.