Chandigarh University video leak case: Kharar court sends three accused to 7-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, September 19

The Kharar court on Monday sent the three accused in the Chandigarh University video leak case to seven-day police remand. The police had sought a 10-day police remand of Sunny Mehta, Rankaj Verma and the Chandigarh University girl student, but the court sent them in seven-day remand. Police have seized the mobile phones of the three accused from which video was allegedly made and circulated. Much will depend on the forensic analysis of the seized phones and the statements of the accused during the police remand.

The Chandigarh University video leak case accused being produced at Kharar court on Monday. Tribune Video Grab

Protests rocked the Chandigarh University campus in Mohali on Saturday night over the issue that that a hosteller had recorded several objectionable videos of women students in the common washroom. Some students even claimed that the videos recorded by the girl student were even leaked. They also levelled allegations of misbehaviour against a warden.

The university authorities, however, dismissed these allegations as "false and baseless".

Police also said the student appeared to have shared a video of only herself with a 23-year-old “boyfriend” and no objectionable video of any other student was found.

She was arrested shortly while her alleged boyfriend was nabbed from Himachal on Sunday. A 31-year-old man, too, was apprehended from the hill state on Sunday evening. The duo was then handed over to the Punjab Police.

Following assurances of a fair and transparent probe, the students ended their protest on Monday.

The university has announced “non-teaching days” till September 24, following which several students have returned to their homes. It also suspended two wardens for negligence.