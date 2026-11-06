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Home / Punjab / Chandumajra quits breakaway faction, set to rejoin SAD today

Chandumajra quits breakaway faction, set to rejoin SAD today

Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal is expected to visit the house of Chandumajra in Patiala to take him into the party fold

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:01 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Prem Singh Chandumajra. Tribune file photo
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After parting ways with breakaway faction Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD Punar Surjit), veteran Akali leader and former Member Parliament (MP) Prem Singh Chandumajra is set to join the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today.

Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal is expected to visit the house of Chandumajra in Patiala to take him into the party fold.

Other senior party leaders are also expected to accompany Chandumajra for the joining ceremony.

Chandumajra had cited differences in ideology, approach and working style with party chief Giani Harpreet Singh, while resigning on Wednesday.

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Chandumajra's snapping ties with SAD Punar-Surjit has dealt yet another blow to the breakaway faction, which has failed to arrest the exodus of its leaders.

Earlier, five prominent leaders, including Surjit Singh Rakhra, Manpreet Singh Ayali, Barjinder Singh Brar, Charanjit Singh Brar, and Iqbal Singh Jhundan left Punar Surjit had left.

While Surjit Singh Rakhra joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and is slated to contest from Samana after the sitting MLA and AAP leader resigned and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Barjinder Singh Brar has recently returned to the Akali Dal. While Charanjit Singh Brar also joined the BJP, Ayali and Jhundan are currently spearheading Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (AD-WPD) in the absence of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh.

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The Punar Surjit group, formed on August 11, 2025, following a split from the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has been positioning itself as a reformist Panthic force.

Chandumajra had indicated his intention to leave on Tuesday after he called for Panthic unity and requested all Panthic leaders to fight under one election symbol.

When asked, senior Punar Surjit leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala termed Chandumajra’s exit as unfortunate. “It appears to be an anxious step by Chandumajra after his political rival and MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra left AAP and joined the BJP,” said Wadala.

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