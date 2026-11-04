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Home / Punjab / Chandumajra's return to Akali Dal opens door for wider NDA unity in Punjab, comes close after he met Shah

Chandumajra's return to Akali Dal opens door for wider NDA unity in Punjab, comes close after he met Shah

Chandumajra had recently met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi after which he returned to Punjab to make statements conciliatory to Akali Dal

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:59 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Prem Singh Chandumajra had recently backed Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s call for unity of all Akali leaders for the larger interest of Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls. File
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In a long anticipated move that comes close on the heels of Union Home Minister Amit Shah pitching for an NDA government in Punjab, the process for wider Akali unity began on Wednesday.

The first sign of this came with senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal Punar Surjit Prem Singh Chandumajra leaving the rebel Akali group and vowing to return to parent party Shiromani Akali Dal on November 6.

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Chandumajra had recently met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi after which he returned to Punjab to make statements conciliatory to Akali Dal.

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Only earlier this week Chandumajra backed Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s call for unity of all Akali leaders for the larger interest of Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

The return of Chandumajra to SAD will pave the way for the return of other rebel Akalis to the parent fold.

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The Tribune was the first to report a formulation of Punar Surjit leaders.

Merging back with SAD, and SAD returning to NDA fold in Punjab was on the table and was being facilitated by the BJP also.

Punar Surjit group in itself has no election symbol and would need to be part of a registered party to contest elections.

The fact that Chandumajra has decided to return to Akali Dal close on the heels of his meetings with senior BJP leaders in Delhi shows his homecoming is part of the larger plan to work out the NDA alliance in Punjab consisting of BJP and SAD.

Shah has mentioned twice in recent days that the NDA will form the government in Punjab.

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