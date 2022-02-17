Charanjit Channi has paralysed Punjab's economy: Capt Amarinder Singh

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, February 16

Punjab Lok Congress chief and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has cautioned voters against supporting candidates of parties opposed to the NDA government. He said the BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance was imperative for the revival of the state’s economy.

Talking to The Tribune after addressing a rally at Old Grain Market in favour of PLC candidate Sardar Ali, he said the defective policies of the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government had further paralysed the economy of the border state that faced a debt burden of around Rs 5 lakh crore.

“It is high time for Punjabis to understand that none other than the Union Government can save the future of the state. People should keep this in mind while casting their vote,” he said.

The former CM claimed that the platform for constitution of the NDA government in the state had already been prepared by supporters of BJP-PLC-SAD(S) alliance candidates.

