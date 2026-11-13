Channi kicks off youth cycle yatra as Cong projects unity ahead of 2027 Punjab Assembly poll

The Punjab Congress on Thursday launched its Jawani Sambhal Cycle Yatra, with Congress MP and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi leading the party’s outreach campaign from Chamkaur Sahib ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Congress general secretary and Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot, along with senior state leaders, was present as the yatra was flagged off from Chamkaur Sahib, the Assembly constituency earlier represented by Channi, who is now the MP from Jalandhar.

The first phase of the eight-day yatra will cover around 625 km across 28 Assembly constituencies. The campaign is aimed at mobilising youth against drug abuse and highlighting the alleged failures of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Seen as Channi’s outreach to Punjab’s youth, the event also turned into a show of strength for the Congress, with a large number of senior leaders coming together to project unity ahead of the Assembly polls.

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Pilot flagged off the yatra in the presence of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pargat Singh, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rana Gurjeet Singh and Vijay Inder Singla, among others.

Before the launch, Channi paid obeisance at Gurdwara Katalgarh Sahib. Elaborate arrangements were made for the rally, with local leaders mobilising supporters and singers performing to draw crowds.

Around 2,000 new bicycles were distributed among participating youth. The campaign, part of the party’s broader Punjab Mangda Insaaf Yatra, will continue from November 12 to 19.

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Channi has positioned the yatra around issues concerning Punjab’s youth, particularly drug abuse, unemployment, corruption and the deteriorating law and order situation. The party plans marches and public interactions in each constituency to gather feedback on local concerns.

Addressing the gathering, Pilot alleged that the people of Punjab had been deceived and claimed that the state was being run by leaders from Delhi.

Referring to black flags shown by AAP workers to the cycle rally, Pilot termed the protest “a good omen” for the Congress. He also said party ticket would be given to leaders who had worked at the grassroots level.

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Bajwa sought to allay concerns over the future of welfare schemes introduced by the AAP government. He said if voted to power, the Congress would not discontinue benefits such as free electricity and the monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women.

Appealing for unity within the party, Bajwa said the Congress high command would take decisions on leadership at the appropriate time. He added that the immediate priority was to defeat AAP and protect Punjab and its youth.

Describing the cycle rally as the beginning of a political movement against the AAP government, Channi claimed the response to the initiative reflected a growing Congress wave in the state.

Among those present were Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Raj Kumar Verka, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Harpartap Singh Ajnala, Sunil Dutti, Santokh Singh Bhalaipur, Surinder Singh Kartarpur, Razia Sultana and Sukhpal Singh Khaira.