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Home / Punjab / Channi leads protest against alleged recruitment fraud under AAP rule in Punjab

Channi leads protest against alleged recruitment fraud under AAP rule in Punjab

Many senior party leaders joined the protest, which was against the high-tech cheating racket that came to light during the Pharmacy Officer Recruitment Examination on July 19

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 03:32 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Congress members protest in front of the main gate of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in Faridkot on Wednesday.
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Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi today reached Faridkot  to lead a protest by the Congress party in front of the main gate of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), alleging a "big scam" in all recruitment examinations conducted by the state government over the past 4.5 years. Many senior party leaders joined the protest, which was held over the high-tech cheating racket that came to light during the Pharmacy Officer Recruitment Examination on July 19.

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Addressing the gathering, Channi alleged that multiple recruitment papers had been leaked during the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and that large-scale irregularities were taking place in government job appointments. He alleged several recruitment exams conducted earlier by BFUHS had also remained mired in controversy.

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Channi alleged that the jobs of Punjab's youth were being "looted" and that the issue went beyond a single paper leak, calling it a betrayal with the state's youth.

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He warned that the state government was betraying every section of society and said that if Punjab was to be saved, all sections would have to unite and raise their voice against such issues in the coming days. Channi asserted that if the Congress was voted back to power in the state, all such scams would be exposed "threadbare."

During the protest, several candidates who had appeared for the examination demanded that the test be cancelled and re-conducted, alleging that the process had been compromised.

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Demanding immediate cancellation of the examination, which was held for 454 pharmacist officer posts, the protesters raised slogans against the state government and demanded the resignation of Punjab Higher Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, holding him responsible for the security lapse, besides seeking an independent judicial or central agency probe into recruitment frauds in the state.

The examination, held on July 19, had come under the scanner after a university flying squad detected suspicious activity among candidates, including hidden micro-earpieces. The police have so far arrested 26 candidates and alleged conspirators, and recovered 27 wireless communication devices besides pen cameras and mobile phones in connection with the racket.

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