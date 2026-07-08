Channi or Warring? Why Rahul Gandhi faces a Punjab Congress Catch-22

Notwithstanding constant pressure to replace Amrinder Singh Warring as the Punjab Congress President, the party's top leadership, headed by Rahul Gandhi, is unlikely to budge.

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There are reasons for this.

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One: This is the first time in recent Congress history that a state faction has openly challenged Rahul Gandhi's decision after it was made.

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Two: Congress insiders point to growing distrust of Channi within the party, and Warring's continued proximity to Rahul.

In party circles, it's now being heard that Channi was not an original Congressman and started as an independent MLA from Chamkaur Sahib in 2007.

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He joined the Congress in 2021 and retained his seat. Congress leaders say the party always rewarded him with plum posts, capping his career by appointing him Chief Minister in place of Amarinder Singh in September 2021.

Sources also say that even in the latest reshuffle, the Congress has given Channi the most prominent election role as state campaign chief, while balancing other interests and roles to present a united front.

"Charanjit Singh Channi's importance has been honored in the rejig," says a source, adding that Warring is Rahul Gandhi's man and continues to enjoy Rahul's protection and support in state politics.

As the Congress faces a curious Catch-22 situation, sources also say Warring agreed to become Punjab Congress chief at Rahul's behest when no one was willing to accept the role after the Congress Party's 2022 Punjab election drubbing.

That year, Congress posted its worst poll performance with 18 MLAs in Punjab, which has 117 assembly seats.

"The rival camp has raised Warring's inability to get his wife to win the Gidderbaha by-election. But then, the same logic applies to Channi, who lost both his seats in 2022," says a leader.

One section in the Congress has also grown increasingly wary of Channi, with speculation rife about his next moves and whether he intends to step away from the Congress fold to chart another course.

Whatever the Congress decides about Channi would, however, have to be carefully weighed, considering Channi remains an important leader of the Scheduled Caste Sikh community and hails from the Ramdasia sub-caste. He made history in the state by becoming the first Dalit CM in 2021.

To that extent, he commands a following. Any decision regarding Channi would also have a bearing on the BJP's inroads in the state. The BJP has been aggressively wooing Punjab's Dalits, and Channi's alienation from Congress would benefit the BJP in Punjab.