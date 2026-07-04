‘Channi like elder brother’: Warring breaks silence after Morinda meet over Punjab Cong reshuffle

Breaking his silence amid the infighting in Punjab Congress, PPCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring on Saturday said former CM Charanjit Singh Channi was like his big brother.

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Warring said, “Channi sahib is our elder brother, a senior leader and former Chief Minister. If some Congress leaders meet at his house, there is nothing wrong with that. Tomorrow, leaders may gather at my residence or at Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s home as well. That should not be interpreted as infighting.”

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He rejected speculation about internal divisions, adding that there is “no factionalism” in the Punjab Congress, and expressed confidence that all senior leaders would appear together on a common stage within the next one or two days.

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While clarifying that neither Channi nor any other senior leader had acted against party interests, Warring said, “Strict action would be taken against those former MLAs or leaders found making statements against the party or indulging in indiscipline.”