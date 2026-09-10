Channi seeks CBI probe, Cheema’s arrest in farm labourer Gulzar Singh’s death case

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into the suicide of a farm labourer in Sangrur district and sought the resignation and arrest of Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Leading a Congress delegation that met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Chandigarh over the state’s law and order situation, Channi, along with MPs Sukhjinder Randhawa, Sher Singh Ghubaya, MLAs Tript Rajinder Bajwa and Barindermeet Pahra accused the AAP government of patronising “gangsterism” and curbing the democratic right to protest.

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Channi alleged that farm labourer Gulzar Singh had raised the issue of drugs affecting his son and was subsequently harassed and threatened by local AAP-linked functionaries. He also questioned the manner in which the deceased’s last rites were conducted.

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“We want a CBI inquiry into the case of Gulzar Singh. We want Harpal Cheema to be named in the FIR. He should resign and he should be arrested,” Channi told media persons.

He alleged that the family had not consented to the cremation and claimed the police had forcibly taken the body from the hospital and conducted the last rites. Gulzar Singh’s son, Lakhwinder Singh, has also alleged that the family was not allowed to see his father’s face before the cremation.

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Channi further alleged that some AAP MLAs were involved in the drug trade and accused the government of shielding those raising their voice against drugs.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also demanded Cheema’s resignation, his name being included in the FIR and an impartial investigation into the death.