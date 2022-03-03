Channi’s jailed nephew Bhupinder Honey admitted to Amritsar hospital

He has been admitted to the emergency of Guru Nanak Hospital there

Channi’s jailed nephew Bhupinder Honey admitted to Amritsar hospital

Bhupinder Honey in custody. File photo

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 3

CM Charanjit Channi's nephew Bhupinder Honey, who was lodged in Kapurthala jail, was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Amritsar.

