The Congress on Thursday formally kick-started its campaign for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections from Chamkaur Sahib, the home constituency of former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, with the launch of its ‘Jawani Sambhal’ cycle yatra.

A sea of cycles, fluttering flags and a charged party cadre marked the launch of the campaign aimed at mobilising the youth against drug abuse and highlighting the alleged failures of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Seen as Channi’s outreach to Punjab’s youth, the gathering also turned into a show of Congress strength, with a large number of senior leaders coming together to project a united front ahead of the Assembly elections.

Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot flagged off the yatra in the presence of senior leaders, including PPCC chief Pargat Singh, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rana Gurjeet Singh and Vijay Inder Singla, among others.

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Before the launch, Channi paid obeisance at Gurdwara Katalgarh Sahib. Elaborate arrangements were made for the rally, with local leaders mobilising supporters in groups. Singers were also arranged to attract crowds.

Around 2,000 brand-new bicycles were distributed among participating youth and others. The eight-day campaign, which is part of the party’s wider ‘Punjab Mangda Insaaf’ yatra, will continue from November 12 to 19, cover nearly 625 km and pass through 27 Assembly constituencies. Around 2,000 cyclists are participating in the first leg.

Channi has positioned the yatra around issues concerning the state’s youth, particularly drugs, unemployment, corruption and the deteriorating law and order situation. The party plans to organise marches and public interactions in each constituency to seek people's views on local issues.

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Addressing the gathering, Sachin Pilot said the “people of Punjab had been deceived and that people from Delhi were running the state government”.

He also termed the black flags shown by AAP workers to the Congress cycle rally a good omen for the party. He said leaders who worked at the grassroots level would be given tickets by the party.

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Partap Bajwa sought to dispel apprehensions about the continuation of welfare schemes introduced by the AAP government. He assured people that the Congress would not discontinue facilities such as free electricity and the proposed monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 for women if voted to power.

Bajwa appealed to Congress leaders to remain united and said the party high command would take decisions regarding leadership at the appropriate time. He said the immediate priority should be to defeat the AAP and protect Punjab, its youth and its interests.

Channi described the cycle rally as the beginning of a political movement against the AAP government and claimed that the response to the initiative indicated a growing Congress wave in Punjab.

Reacting to the black flags displayed by a few AAP supporters along the route, Channi warned against attempts to disrupt the rally, saying the Congress had never disturbed programmes organised by rival parties and that any attempt to disrupt its programmes would be met with resistance from party workers.

Several other senior leaders attended the event, including Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Raj Kumar Verka, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Harpartap Singh Ajnala, Sunil Dutti, Santokh Singh Bhalaipur, Surinder Singh Kartarpur, Razia Sultana and Sukhpal Singh Khaira.