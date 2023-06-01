 Channi's nephew demanded Rs 2 cr from IPL player, claims Punjab CM Mann : The Tribune India

Channi's nephew demanded Rs 2 cr from IPL player, claims Punjab CM Mann

Channi's nephew demanded Rs 2 cr from IPL player, claims Punjab CM Mann


Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, May 31

Ending days of suspense over the “bribe for job” racket, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday presented cricketer Jasinder Singh Baidwan before the media and claimed his predecessor Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Jashan had allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore for a government job.

Without naming Jasinder, Mann had on May 22 dared the Congress leader to make public the information about the cricketer, else he himself would do so on May 31.

The CM produced Jasinder and his father Manjinder Singh at a press conference. “It’s a pity he (Channi) swore at a gurdwara claiming not to have met any player? The bribe was sought for securing a Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) job during the previous Congress regime,” he said. Mann said Jasinder had represented Punjab in Ranji, Vijay Merchant, Cooch Behar and Col CK Naidu tournaments, among others.

Charanjit Channi, ex-CM

Mann said Jasinder had scored 198.5 in the PPSC examination over three years ago, which was far above the cut-off percentage of 132.5 in sports category. “The player, however, was considered in general category instead of sports quota where he was the topper,” the CM said. He said Jasinder and his father first approached then CM Capt Amarinder Singh, who said the case would be taken up in a Cabinet meeting. “But that didn’t happen as he had to resign. They next contacted Channi and were directed to meet Jashan. He told them their work would be done and raised a demand for “two”. The father-won duo returned with Rs 2 lakh. Jashan and Channi angrily asked the cricketer ‘have you won an Olympics medal?’, and that ‘two means Rs 2 crore’,” the CM said, adding his government would provide Jasinder a job as per merit.

Rejecting the allegations, Channi maintained Jasinder’s plea for being considered under sports quota was dismissed twice by the High Court. Addressing the media, Channi said Mann was out to “defame and harass him, his family and close relatives due to vested political interests”. “The cricketer has been lured with a government job for speaking against me. Neither me nor my nephew have ever met him,” said the ex-CM, who was accompanied by Jashan, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and former minister Pargat Singh.

Pargat dared Mann to give Jasinder a job. “If he is considered for a job, there are about 3,000 such players in Punjab who too will have to be given jobs. Only a few cricketers who have played for India have been considered for jobs,” he said.

Bajwa called it a tactic by the CM to divert attention from allegations of sexual abuse against minister Lal Chand Kataruchak and delay in registration of a case against ex-minister Fauja Singh Srari.

Cong leader says AAP all out to fix him, kin

The player’s plea was rejected twice by the HC… lured with job for speaking against me. — Charanjit Channi, ex-CM

Channi’s nephew told the player his work will be done... provided he gives Rs 2 cr. — Bhagwant Mann, Punjab CM

Jasinder Baidwan — the man in limelight

Jasinder has represented Punjab in Ranji and other tournaments; was part of the IPL Punjab Kings team, but not in playing XI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reveals name of player from whom Channi's kin 'sought bribe' in lieu of govt job

2
Diaspora

Khalistani supporters heckle Rahul Gandhi at an event in US, he responds with 'Bharat Jodo' slogans

3
Punjab

Gurmeet Singh Khudian inducted as Punjab agriculture minister, Balkar Singh gets local bodies

4
Punjab

Cash worth Rs 42 lakh of Rs 2,000 denomination seized from scooter-borne duo in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin gangster Jimi 'Slice' Sandhu’s killer extradited to Thailand from Canada

6
Nation

Lucknow family booked for demanding Rs 30 crore as dowry

7
Nation

POCSO, sexual harassment norms violated for WFI chief

8
Diaspora

In US, Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi thinks he knows more than God, calls him 'specimen'

9
Business

India posts world-beating GDP growth of 6.1 pc in fourth quarter, 7.2 pc in FY23

10
Delhi

Sexual harassment case against wrestling federation chief under consideration, report to be submitted to court: Delhi Police

Don't Miss

View All
Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth
Jalandhar

Kapurthala cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Cold desert of Ladakh witnessed monsoon 17,000 years ago: Study
J & K

Cold desert of Ladakh witnessed monsoon 17,000 years ago: Study

Road built for CM’s visit caves in within a week
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla
Nation

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Top News

BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba

BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba

The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...

Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...

Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance

Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance

The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...

India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi

India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...

PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port

PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port

The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...


Cities

View All

Drugs network busted, 4 nabbed in border belt

Drugs network busted, 4 nabbed in border belt

Centralised Admission Portal: Amid protests by teachers, GNDU conducts exams

Lawyers-students' clash: Show leniency towards 3 youths, say family members

World No-Tobacco Day: Need to protect social and physical health

School named after Olympian awaits astroturf for 5 years

Now, no more visits to RLA office for vehicle registration

Now, no more visits to RLA office for vehicle registration

Health Secy flags steep markup on three drugs, writes to Centre

Proposal for Heritage Centre’s Ph 3 in 10 days

2 more days of rain on cards

3 ‘Rupee Stores’ to offer renewed goods at Rs 1 on June 7

Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Delhi moves Supreme Court against NGT order for LG-led panel on waste regulation

Delhi to have AI-based traffic system by 2024-end

Copyright Violation: Delhi High Court restrains over 100 websites from streaming Spider-Man

Three foreigners held with drugs worth Rs 160 crore

2 peddlers nabbed; heroin, intoxicating tablets seized in city

2 peddlers nabbed; heroin, intoxicating tablets seized in city

WB man held with illegal pistol

Tragedies put a spanner in foreign dreams

In Nawanshahr, houses of 18 peddlers searched

Operation Clean: In rural areas, no drugs found

Police raid places of 188 smugglers under ‘Op Clean’

Police raid places of 188 smugglers under ‘Op Clean’

Ahead of monsoon, broken roads cry for attention in city

Cop among two booked for duping man of Rs 5 lakh

100 encroachments removed from green belt in Sherpur area

PSPCL lineman, SDO nabbed for taking bribe

PDA demolishes 4 illegal colonies across district

PDA demolishes 4 illegal colonies across district

Students suffer as teachers boycott varsity exam duties

Model School observes World No Tobacco Day

YPS to host All-India IPSC Squash tourney

PPS girls shine in athletics, bag 21 medals