Channi’s nephew taken to hospital

Amritsar, March 3
CM Charanjit Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Honey, who was lodged in Kapurthala jail, was reportedly brought to the Government Medical College here for treatment early this morning. He was sent back after doctors prescribed medicines and said there was no need for admission.
Honey had complained of chest pain after which he was taken to the hospital and all required tests were conducted. As the test reports were satisfactory, the doctors felt no need for admission, said Dr KD Singh, MS, Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. —
