Charanjit Channi appears before Vigilance Bureau in disproportionate assets case

Chandigarh, June 13
Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Channi on Tuesday appeared before the Vigilance Bureau in Mohali in connection with a disproportionate assets matter.
The bureau is inquiring into allegations against Channi of amassing assets disproportionate to his known source of income.
Channi had earlier been summoned and grilled by the bureau in the matter in April.
The bureau is investigating the assets of Channi, his family members and aides for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, sources said.
The bureau was learnt to have prepared a report about the assets of Channi, which would be compared with the details of assets to be furnished by the Congress leader.
In March, the bureau had issued a lookout circular against the former chief minister.
Channi had denied any wrongdoing and had described the vigilance probe as “political”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Strong tremors felt in parts of north India as 5.4 magnitude quake hits eastern Kashmir region
The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, occur around 1....
Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'
Government refutes allegations as 'outright lie'
Leading cyber security firm says no online access to COWIN portal/backend data
Publishes findings saying Covid data bot was offered by a ch...
As stalemate continues, protesting farmers spend Monday night on NH-44 in Kurukshetra
They have been demanding procurement of sunflower at MSP and...
Which route should commuters from Chandigarh to Delhi take to avoid farmers' blockade at Pipli
Karnal and Kurukshetra administrations have issued a traffic...