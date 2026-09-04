DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Charanjit Channi not invited to Congress meet, party to hear his camp separately

Charanjit Channi not invited to Congress meet, party to hear his camp separately

Rahul Gandhi's Punjab bus yatra likely after September 15

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Rajmeet Singh
New Delhi/Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:21 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi File photo
Advertisement
Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s proposed Punjab visit later this month, the party leadership on Thursday began the exercise to end the prolonged factional tussle in the state unit.AICC General Secretary (Punjab Affairs) Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Raja Warring and CLP Leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday attended a meeting in Delhi. However, senior leaders including former CM and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Randhawa, who are opposed to Warring’s leadership of the state unit, were not invited to the meeting. The party leadership will hold separate talks with these leaders as part of continued efforts to address factionalism.

Bhagel later met Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss ways to end the current stalemate. AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, who is monitoring the efforts to bring the warring leaders together, is also learnt to have been briefed. Sources privy to the development said party leaders were waiting for the final nod from Gandhi before announcing some tough political and organisational decisions soon.

Advertisement

The exercise assumes significance as the Congress wants to put its Punjab house before Gandhi embarks on a proposed bus yatra across the state, likely after September 15.

Advertisement

The Congress is also looking to use the yatra as more than a public outreach exercise. Sources said the leadership sees it as an opportunity to re-energise the organisation, mobilise workers and bring the party’s different power centres together.

In the last two days, Bajwa and Jalandhar MLA Pargat Singh are learnt to have met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Venugopal and Baghel. Sources said the party could assign responsibilities to different leaders and working out a mechanism for greater coordination between the state’s senior leadership in the coming days.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts