Charanjit Channi, Sukhwinder Singh Danny bury hatchet as Congress top brass pushes for unity

Amid the party high command’s efforts to bring Punjab Congress’ rival factions onto a common platform ahead of the Assembly elections, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and working president Sukhwinder Singh Danny seem to have buried the hatchet.

Party insiders said the two leaders met on the sidelines of a meeting of Punjab Congress leaders chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday. The meeting between Channi, chairman of the Punjab Congress Campaign Committee, and Danny took place in the presence of Rajinder Gautam, chairman of the AICC SC Department, and PPCC working president Raj Kumar Verka.

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The Congress leadership had convened a meeting of senior Punjab leaders to chalk out the party’s strategy for the coming Assembly elections. Those invited to the meeting included PPCC chief Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Vijay Inder Singla, Danny and Verka.

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The Channi-Danny meeting assumes significance against the backdrop of changing equations in the state unit following Pargat Singh’s appointment as PPCC chief, replacing Warring. Danny, who was earlier considered close to Warring, had publicly differed with Channi over issues concerning reservation rights and the political representation of the Majhbi Sikh community.

The two leaders represent distinct sections of Punjab’s Scheduled Caste population, with Channi belonging to the Ravidassia community and Danny representing the Majhbi Sikh community.

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Danny had earlier questioned Channi’s record as CM, particularly over the implementation of the 85th Constitutional Amendment and the absence of a Majhbi Sikh representative in his Cabinet. His public criticism had brought underlying differences over the representation and share of Dalit communities in the Congress to the fore.

Asked about the meeting, Channi said all leaders were united and working together to bring the Congress back to power. Danny did not respond to calls seeking his comments.

Pargat seeks Dera Beas head’s blessings

Pargat Singh, meanwhile, on Sunday met Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, at Dera Beas and sought his blessings. During the interaction, he stressed the need to maintain peace, communal harmony. He said Punjab was facing several challenges, including drug abuse, concerns over the future of its youth and the need to strengthen social cohesion.