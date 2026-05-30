Charanjit Singh Channi maintains hold over Chamkaur Sahib

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gained majority in Ropar and Anandpur Sahib municipal councils in the results declared today. The Congress — led by former CM Charanjit Singh Channi — maintained its dominance in Chamkaur Sahib and Morinda municipal councils.

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In Kiratpur Sahib nagar panchayat, Independents won on the majority of seats while AAP emerged the single-largest party. Pitched battles were fought in Nangal municipal council with Congress and AAP workers clashing and staging dharna against each other, with the results producing a hung house.

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In Chamkaur Sahib municipal council, Congress managed to get a majority. The party won seven out of 13 wards, AAP won three and three went to Independents.

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In Morinda municipal council, Congress dominated the show by winning 10 out of 15 wards. Independents won four wards and AAP managed to win just one ward.

Both Chamkaur Sahib and Morinda municipal councils fall in Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency which was earlier represented by former CM Charanjit Singh Channi. The Congress had also swept the recent zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls in Chamkaur Sahib.

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In Nangal municipal council, a pitched battle was fought between the Congress and AAP leading to a hung house. The Congress won eight wards, AAP seven, BJP three and Independent one.

On the complaint of BJP state vice-president Subhash Sharma in the morning today, the State Election Commission changed the entire staff deputed at counting centres in Nangal. As a result, counting started at about 11 am.

High drama was witnessed outside the counting centre set up at the Eminence school in Nangal where Congress and AAP workers clashed with each other. Congress workers, led by former Speaker of Punjab Assembly KP Rana, allegedly tried to forcibly enter the counting centre as they alleged bungling in the counting of votes.

The move was resisted by AAP workers, leading to a clash. A large police force was deployed outside the counting centre to maintain peace. In Ropar municipal council, AAP gained majority, winning 12 out of 21 wards. The BJP marked its presence winning four wards, SAD won three and one seat was won by an Independent. The Congress, which had majority in last Ropar municipal council house, managed to win just one seat. Sources blamed infighting for the dismal performance of the Congress. The Congress had managed to field candidates in just 14 out of 21 wards of the Ropar municipal council. AAP dominated the Anandpur Sahib municipal council poll winning 11 out of 13 wards. The Congress did not contest the election on symbol. Harjeet Singh Jeeta, former municipal council president, and his wife won as AAP councillors from Anandpur Sahib. Jeeta was earlier a Congress leader, but had switched loyalties and is now a confidant of Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

In the Kiratpur Sahib nagar panchayat, Independents won six wards, AAP won four wards and one ward went to SAD. The Congress had not contested on its symbol.