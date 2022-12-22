Charanjit Singh Channi's comeback heralds power struggle in Punjab Congress

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, December 21

A desperate bid by former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to “stage” his dramatic comeback in Punjab’s political arena is causing unease among Congress leaders.

As former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu expected to be released in the coming months from the Patiala jail, where he is undergoing imprisonment in a road rage case, and Channi ending his months-long political hibernation, top party leaders feel that multiple power centres will emerge again. “Multiple power centres and differences among top leaders led to the worst party’s debacle in the 2022 elections”, said a former PPCC chief.

Upon landing from abroad, Channi, by joining the Bharat Jodo yatra with Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan and meeting Priyanka Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, sent out a clear message down to his detractors that he was still relevant for the party’s top brass. Sources said Channi could be fielded in the next parliamentary elections from a reserved seat.

With Amarinder Raja Warring as PPCC chief and Partap Singh Bajwa as the Leader of Opposition, the power equations have changed. Recently, Raja Warring asserting his position during a party function had pointed out that those who do not fall in line would face action. So far 12 leaders had been expelled. Indiscipline would not be tolerated, he had pointed out.

A senior party leader said after being questioned by the ED in the illegal mining case involving his nephew and losing on both seats of Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, the former CM was cautiously playing his political moves to make up for the loss. Apprehensive of action by the AAP government, Channi shied away from giving political statement against the government. To test the ground, Channi on Wednesday started meeting his supporters in his constituency, Morinda and Chamkaur Sahib.

