Charcoal gas kills 5 migrant workers in Sangrur village; police begins probe

Parvesh Sharma
Sangrur, January 9
Five migrant workers died in a rice mill of Chahar village of Sangrur district after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas emanating from burning coal in a fireplace. Police have started investigations.
“Last night six persons had slept in a room. To get some heat, they kept burning fire in the fireplace near them. But today morning when they did not open the gate, other labourers called me. When we broke the gate, we found five of them dead and one was serious,” said Ravinder Kumar.
Kumar informed that the deceased have been identified as Sat Narayan, Sachin, Radhey, Karan and Anant Kumar while Rudar Kumar is serious and admitted to Sunam hospital.
Sangrur SSP Surendra Lamba informed that prima facie it seems that poisonous gas has caused the deaths.
“But we are conducting thorough investigations. We are waiting for recording the statement of migrant worker who is in hospital,” said SSP Lamba.
