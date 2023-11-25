Charges framed against Faridkot Congress ex-MLA

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, November 24

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Faridkot, today framed charges against former Congress MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon in a corruption case.

A case under Sections 13(1) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the IPC was registered against Dhillon and his associates in May.

The court framed charges against Dhillon for the alleged offence of enriching himself illegally between April 1, 2017, and March 31, 2022, when he was the MLA.

A corruption case was registered against Dhillon along with Gursewak Singh of Nanaksar, Faridkot, and Rajwinder Singh Dhanna Shaheed village, Ferozepur, on the basis of a Vigilance Bureau probe.

The Vigilance claimed that Dhillon had created wealth more than his income and purchased benami property at Mumara village, Faridkot. The Vigilance alleged he had made expenditures of around 245 per cent more than his known sources of income.

After Dhillon challenged these claims, the Vigilance presented supplementary challan against him and lowered his illegal income from Rs 7.43 crore to Rs 5.94 crore.

He had claimed that several heads under which he had received income during the check period were not taken into consideration by the investigating agency.

