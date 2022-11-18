Mohali: Charges framed against gangster Sukhpreet Budha, gunhouse owner

Mohali, November 17
Charges have been framed by a Mohali court against gangster Sukhpreet Singh Dhaliwal, alias Sukhpreet Budha, the self-styled chief of the Bambiha gang, and gunhouse owner Kapil Dev under the Arms Act and IPC.
The next hearing in the case is on December 1.
Deported to India by the Government of Armenia earlier, Sukhpreet was today brought from the Bathinda jail to the court. Reportedly, after his interrogation, the police had seized one carbine and one bullet-proof jacket from an area under the Phase VIII police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Review release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts: Government to Supreme Court
Congress calls it belated wisdom
COP27 draft omits India's proposal on fossil fuels
Had sought phasing down of all fossil fuels
US trekker's death in Dharamsala raises questions over delayed rescue
Foreign national sent out distress message to hotel owners |...
2 shooters among 3 held for Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh's killing
Six accused now in police custody