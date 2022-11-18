Mohali: Charges framed against gangster Sukhpreet Budha, gunhouse owner

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 17

Charges have been framed by a Mohali court against gangster Sukhpreet Singh Dhaliwal, alias Sukhpreet Budha, the self-styled chief of the Bambiha gang, and gunhouse owner Kapil Dev under the Arms Act and IPC.

The next hearing in the case is on December 1.

Deported to India by the Government of Armenia earlier, Sukhpreet was today brought from the Bathinda jail to the court. Reportedly, after his interrogation, the police had seized one carbine and one bullet-proof jacket from an area under the Phase VIII police station.

