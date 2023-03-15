Chargesheet filed against two FCI officials, mill owner

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet in the alleged nationwide multi-crore procurement scam. Reportedly many Food Corporation of India (FCI) officials allegedly procured inferior quality foodgrains to benefit merchants and rice millers in Punjab.

The chargesheet has been filed against Rajeev Kumar Mishra, DGM (Quality Control); Satish Kumar Verma, Manager, FCI; and Ravinder Singh Khera, a mill owner for offences punishable under Section 120-B of Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The CBI arrested three suspects in January this year after investigating the scam for over six months under ‘Operation Kanak’, which was launched to identify FCI officials, mill owners, grain merchants, middlemen and warehouse operators, who were suspected to be part of a large network that had been indulging in the widespread corruption.

