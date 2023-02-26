Chargesheet persecution not prosecution: Shiromani Akali Dal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 25

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today termed the chargesheet filed against its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident as persecution and not prosecution.

The Akalis announced that they would contest the fabricated move legally as well as in the people’s court.

The senior SAD leadership—Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Daljit Singh Cheema— warned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann not to do politics on this sensitive issue and said the AAP government had filed a vindictive chargesheet to hide its failures on all the fronts.

“SAD will explore all options, including filing a contempt of court case, as guidelines given by the high court while setting aside the report of former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap had been violated. No case is made out against Sukhbir, who was out of the state, and can in no manner be termed as a mastermind,” said Cheema.

Chandumajra added that the SIT chief, LK Yadav, as well as other officers acted in a partisan manner to please their political masters.

“Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan made a public announcement that the SIT led by LK Yadav will file a challan before February 28. Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal also assured the protesters at Behbal Kalan that the name of Sukhbir will be included in the challan. AAP leaders made these announcements despite the fact that the high court had directed the SIT to present the challan in a sealed envelope. The AAP government is duty bound to disclose how a sealed report was made available to party leadership and leaked to the media?” said Grewal.