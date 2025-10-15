Chaturvedi feared for life, say UT police

“Chaturvedi had moved an application with the Chandigarh Police on Monday evening, saying he had filed RS nomination papers, and that he feared for his life. Thus, security cover was provided to him. He went to the Vidhan Sabha under police cover and while he was being brought back, the vehicle was intercepted by unknown vehicle. The men in that vehicle said Chaturvedi was wanted in a case registered against him. Inspector Narinder Patial asked for documents to arrest him, which they could not provide then,” a senior officer of Chandigarh Police told The Tribune.

