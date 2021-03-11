Cheaper rate at exchange helps meet peak demand

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 15

The PSPCL has heaved a sigh of relief after the power rates at the exchange and ample supply helped it meet the peak demand.

As compared to an average six units operating in March and April 2021, as many as 11 are operational this year.

Meanwhile, the power rates have come down drastically at Indian Energy Exchange Limited (IEX) — India’s power trading platform, in the past few days. On Sunday, the power was available at Rs 3.35 per unit as compared to Rs 12, almost 10 days ago.

“Following the cheap power at the IEX, we are buying around 1,500 to 2,000 MW power per day and hence stocking up the coal by shutting the thermal plants. At present, 10 of the total 15 units in the state are running. The demand had touched 10,900 MW in the state and we are meeting the same. Some power interruptions in the villages are due to the farm fires and technical snags,” said a top official.

At present, three of four power plants are running in Ropar and Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, one of four at Lehra Mohabbat, both units at Rajpura while one of the two units are operational Goindwal Sahib.

“If power is available at this rate for a few more days, we will try to save our coal stocks and continue to buy it till it is less than Rs 5 per unit,” said a top official.