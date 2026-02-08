7, including manager, booked in 'sale' of Gurdwara Amb Sahib land in Mohali

The police have registered a case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy against seven persons, including gurdwara manager, over the alleged sale of Gurdwara Amb Sahib land at Saini Majra village near IT City.

Mohali City-2 DSP Harsimran Singh Bal confirmed that an FIR had been registered at the Sohana police station.

On the complainant of SGPC secretary Pratap Singh, gurdwara manager Rajinder Singh, Gurinder Singh, Talwinder Singh, Satbir, Baljinder Singh, Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Premgarh, Gurcharan Singh, a resident of House No. 4, Gurdwara Amb Sahib, Phase-8, have been booked for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. "All accused are absconding," said a police official.

False documents were allegedly prepared at the office of the Sub-Registrar, Sector-76, and the accused carried out fraudulent registration on December 2.

A case under Sections 318(4), 336(2), 338, 336(3), 340(2) and 61(2) of the BNS was registered at the Sohana police station on February 7.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami had constituted a five-member committee to probe the matter. The SGPC had suspended Gurdwara Amb Sahib manager Rajinder Singh after a row had erupted over the alleged sale of 44 marlas at Sainimajra village in IT City (Sector 101) owned by Gurdwara Amb Sahib, Phase 8, on February 3. The land was reportedly sold to various buyers for Rs 1.32 crore and the registration was done at the Sub-Registrar Office, Mohali, on December 2 last year.

Questions were raised on how a gurdwara land was sold when revenue records mention that the land belongs to the gurdwara but the sale deed mentions that the land does not belong to any religious institution.

Village residents Satwinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sukhvir Singh and Randhir Singh had written a letter to SGPC after the matter came to light.

SGPC member from Mohali Paramjit Kaur Landran had also said that “no advertisement was given regarding the sale of this land”. If there had been an open auction, the land would have been sold for a price of Rs 15 to 20 crore. The transaction was not possible without the involvement of any committee, they alleged, demanding an investigation and cancellation of the land registry.