Check flow of illegal arms : HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 5

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that the illegal flow of illicit fire arms and ammunition, used in various crimes, was required to be checked and dealt with sternly. The assertion comes at a time when illegal weapon industry is allegedly booming in the state.

Available information suggests Punjab has around 4 lakh licensed weapons. But many are turning to illegal weapons with the norms getting tougher.

The matter was placed before Justice Vivek Puri after an accused filed an anticipatory bail in a case registered on October 10, 2021, for dishonestly receiving or retaining stolen property under Section 411 of the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of the Arms Act at the Kotkapura Sadar police station.

During the course of arguments, the Bench was told that a .315 bore country-made pistol, along with three cartridges, was recovered from a co-accused. Another .30 bore pistol was recovered from the possession of another co-accused. The petitioner was nominated as an accused on the basis of a disclosure statement by one of the co-accused.

His counsel argued that the petitioner was sought to be implicated only on the basis of the confessional statement of a co-accused. Besides this, another co-accused had been granted interim bail by the HC.

The state counsel, on the other hand, opposed the bail application on the ground that there were serious allegations regarding supply of arms and ammunition by the petitioner to the co-accused and such weapons were used to disturb the peace and harmony of the state.

The Bench was also told that the petitioner had also been convicted in a case under the provisions of the Punjab Excise Act. Though he was acquitted in another case, he had been arraigned as an accused in five other cases and his arrest was pending in two cases out of them.

Taking up the matter, Justice Puri among other things asserted the petitioner’s custodial interrogation appeared to be essential to verify the source from where the arms and ammunition were procured. Such offences were not to be viewed lightly and the matter required thorough probe, he said.

“Keeping in view the circumstances appearing in the case and the antecedents of the petitioner, no exceptional circumstances are made out to extend the concession of pre-arrest bail to the petitioner. The petition is dismissed, accordingly,” the Bench concluded.