Check liquor sale to minors: Parents after video of students goes viral

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, February 13

After a video of school students purchasing liquor from a vend in the city went viral last week, the Education Department has directed teachers to check bags and bottles of students regularly.

In many schools of the district, teachers followed the directions of the authorities on Monday, terming it the waste of time. The parents have requested the authorities to put in place a mechanism to check the sale of liquor to minors.

“It’s shocking that minors are easily getting liquor from a local shop. The Excise Department should take action against such vend owners. The video clip has increased our fears as we cannot keep an eye on our children round the clock,” said Jaspal Kumar, father of two students.

Charanjit Singh, another father, said, “The authorities must cancel the licence of the vend owner, who allows the sale of liquor to minors. They should register a criminal case against him,” he said.

Some teachers said it was not possible for them to check bags and bottles of all students.

“Today, we wasted our time by checking bags and bottles of students. The Excise authorities should take action as we cannot check bags and bottles daily,” said a teacher.

Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said the administration had taken the video clip seriously.

“I have asked the AETC, Sangrur, to prevent the sale of liquor to minors and directed the school authorities also to look into the matter,” said Jorwal.