Cheema hails GST Council decision to clear Rs 995 crore pending dues

Tribune News Service

New Delhi/Chandigarh, Feb 18

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday expressed gratitude to the GST Council for clearing the entire pending GST compensation balance of June 2022.

He said this had become possible due to concrete and persistent efforts made by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government and the decision would help the state in getting Rs 995 crore.

Bats for state-level tribunals Instead of forming a GST tribunal at the national level, each state should have its own tribunal so that issues related to the GST can be resolved faster. —Harpal Singh Cheema, Punjab Finance Minister

He also thanked the council for accepting the state’s demand for lowering GST on pencil sharpeners from 18 per cent to 12 per cent.

Participating in the 49th GST Council meeting held under the chairpersonship of Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi today, Cheema said the decision would provide relief to students and their parents.

It is worth mentioning here that Cheema had opposed the proposal of fixing the GST on pencil sharpeners at 18 per cent instead of the existing slab of 12 per cent, while participating in the 48th meeting of the GST Council through video-conferencing on December 17.

On the issue of the GST Tribunal, Cheema said the power should be given to the states to strengthen the federal structure of the nation rather than establishing the appellate tribunal at the national level. He said that India was a big country and every state had its own challenges. “Instead of forming a tribunal at the national level, each state should have its own tribunal so that issues related to the GST can be resolved better and faster,” he added.

He said the selection of the state member for the tribunal should be decided by the state. Cheema said that the state government would study the final draft amendments to the GST laws for its comments.