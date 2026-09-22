Cheema meets mid-day meal workers, vows to act on genuine demands in Punjab

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, in his capacity as chairman of the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted to address employee issues, on Monday held detailed meetings with various unions representing Mid-Day Meal workers and members of the Maanbhatta Workers Sanjha Morcha, assuring them that genuine demands would be taken up with the concerned departments.

During the meetings, union representatives raised their demands and discussed issues concerning their employment and working conditions. Cheema directed the concerned departments to resolve matters falling within their respective administrative domains on priority.

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He said proposals relating to employment matters should be forwarded to the Personnel Department, while issues involving financial implications should be referred to the Finance Department for consideration. “The Bhagwant Singh Mann government is deeply committed to addressing the legitimate demands of the workers and the necessary procedural work to achieve this is already underway,” Cheema said.

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Seeking immediate relief for workers, the Finance Minister also directed the Education Department to ensure that district-level officials regularly monitor the functioning of Mid-Day Meal workers and promptly address practical difficulties at the ground level.

Representatives of several employee organisations attended the meetings and placed their demands before the Cabinet Sub-Committee.