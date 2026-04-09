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Home / Punjab / Punjab FM Harpal Cheema to head committee on pay panel arrears

Punjab FM Harpal Cheema to head committee on pay panel arrears

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:28 AM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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Harpal Singh Cheema. File photo.
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The government has reconstituted the Cabinet subcommittee to discuss the payment of pay commission arrears to employees and pensioners. It will be headed by Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, while Aman Arora and Baljit Kaur will be its members.

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A notification issued on Wednesday said the panel would examine pay revision for various categories in 2011 and the relatively higher emoluments being drawn by such categories even after the implementation of the 6th Punjab Pay Commission vis-à-vis similarly placed employees in the Central Government.

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This committee would also look into the pay scales being granted on the pattern of the 7th Central Pay Commission to employees recruited on or after July 17, 2020; the financial burden on the state exchequer on account of payment of revised pay/pension for the period from January 2016 to June 30, 2021, and arrears thereof; besides looking into the overall financial position of the state.

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