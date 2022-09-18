Cheema tours Dirba, calls for shunning farm fires

Sangrur, September 17
With farmers beginning to burn stubble in the absence any incentive for shunning the practice, the state government has urged paddy growers to manage crop residue rather than setting the fields on fire.
These days, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has been touring villages of his Assembly segment, Dirba, trying to convince farmers not to burn stubble.
He visited Gobindgarh Jejian, Maidewas and other villages today. He got a good response from farmers at many places.
“It is for the first time that you have chosen your own government. We need your support to put an end to farm fires. I request all of you to support the Aam Aadmi Party government,” the Finance Minister said while addressing a gathering at Maidewas village.
