Chemists put off stir after minister’s assurance

Fazilka, February 14
Chemists have decided to postpone their nationwide agitation after meeting the Union Health Minister in Delhi today.
Surinder Duggal, president, Punjab Chemists Association, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with all stakeholders, including Health Department officials and representatives of the All-India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists.
Chemists had announced to initiate an agitation “Gali se Delhi tak halla bol” (raise the voice from streets to Delhi) against illegal online pharmacies from February 15.
They pleaded that a large section of 12 lakh chemists might lose the livelihood by allowing corporate houses to run their trade online in violation of norms.
Duggal said the minister assured them that the Centre would not allow anyone to spoil their business.
