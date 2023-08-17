Patiala: Cheque distribution to flood-hit farmers begins

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 16

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday initiated the process to hand over cheques of compensation to six flood-hit farmers from Patiala district with a total compensation of Rs 5.73 lakh.

Speaking at the state-level function to mark Independence Day here today, the Chief Minister said the compensation had been assessed after the special girdawari conducted meticulously across the state. “The government is duty-bound for compensating the people in the wake of floods. There is no dearth of funds for this purpose and every effort will be made to give relief to the flood-hit”, he said.

While Patran farmers Jaskaran Singh and Jasveer Singh were given Rs 70,400 each for their crop loss, Harbhajan Singh and Balbir Singh of Patiala were given Rs 1,12,500 each for the losses to their livestock.

Meanwhile, Rajpura farmers Haved Khan was given Rs 1 lakh and Gurmail Kaur was provided Rs 1.08 lakh for loss to their fish ponds.

“This was the start of relief as a symbolic gesture during the event. All affected farmers will be given relief cheques or direct payment will be made into their accounts,” said a senior IAS officer.

