Chetan Singh Jouramajra resigns as MLA after quitting AAP; party strength down to 91 in Assembly

Two days after resigning from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), former Punjab minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra today resigned as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

His resignation had been accepted by Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, and his seat Samana has been now declared as vacant. With this, AAP’s strength in the 117-member House has come down from 94 to 91.

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Jouramajra had joined the BJP yesterday along with Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who had also quit AAP.

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Both Pathanmajra, MLA from Sanaur, and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, MLA from Amritsar North, had submitted their resignations from the Assembly. Their seats were declared vacant yesterday after Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan accepted their resignations.

Jouramajra’s resignation as MLA comes a day after the Punjab Vidhan Sabha issued him a notice following a communication from AAP chief whip Baljinder Kaur. In her letter to the Assembly, Baljinder Kaur informed the Vidhan Sabha that Jouramajra had resigned from the primary membership of the AAP and sought his disqualification as an MLA.

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Following the communication, the Vidhan Sabha issued a notice to Jouramajra yesterday, seeking his response in the matter within two days. These proceedings now become infructuous.