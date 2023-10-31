Chief Secretary told to submit report on release of Rs 2.85 crore to firm despite stay order

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, October 30
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has given the state Chief Secretary two weeks to file a report in a sealed cover on the circumstances leading to the release of over Rs 2.85 crore to a firm despite interim stay. The amount was received by the state from confiscated sugar’s sale.
The report was to be filed today but the matter was adjourned after it wasn’t submitted. Taking the appeal filed by the state against the firm and other respondents, the Bench of Justice Deepak Sibal and Justice Sukhvinder Kaur observed that a godown was raided by the Department of Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs in 2009, resulting in the recovery of 9,780 bags containing 100 kg sugar each.
An FIR was registered under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act against the partners of the firm at the Sahnewal police station in Ludhiana and the recovered sugar was confiscated.
The Bench observed that the Ludhiana District and Sessions Judge had dismissed five appeals filed against the confiscation order — one by the firm and four by the other respondents, claiming that the confiscated sugar also belonging to them had been stored in the firm’s godown. The state, in the meanwhile, sold the confiscated sugar.
The Bench, headed by Justice Sibal, observed that the stay order dated September 27, 2016, had not been vacated. Yet Rs 2,85,73,297 –– the entire sale consideration received by the state from the sale of confiscated sugar –– was ordered to be released in the firm’s favour through an order dated January 13, 2020. The order was passed by the Principal Secretary, Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.
“The direction for holding an inquiry has been necessitated as the release of money ordered was in spite of the fact that there was an interim stay by this court against such release,” the Bench concluded.
Company’s Sugar was confiscated in 2009
- A godown was raided by the Department of Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs in 2009, resulting in the recovery of 9,780 bags containing 100 kg sugar each. The state sold the confiscated sugar
- The partners of the firm filed an application seeking release of the sale proceeds after their acquittal. The state, vide order dated August 7, 2014, directed the release of sale proceeds of 1,970 quintals claimed by the firm to be its own in the appeals
- A single judge then directed the release of the entire amount of the sale proceeds to the firm. Acting on an intra-court appeal filed by the state, a Division Bench stayed the operation of the Judge’s order
