 Chief Secretary told to submit report on release of Rs 2.85 crore to firm despite stay order : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Chief Secretary told to submit report on release of Rs 2.85 crore to firm despite stay order

Chief Secretary told to submit report on release of Rs 2.85 crore to firm despite stay order

Chief Secretary told to submit report on release of Rs 2.85 crore to firm despite stay order

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has given the state Chief Secretary two weeks to file a report in a sealed cover on the circumstances leading to the release of over Rs 2.85 crore to a firm despite interim stay. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 30

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has given the state Chief Secretary two weeks to file a report in a sealed cover on the circumstances leading to the release of over Rs 2.85 crore to a firm despite interim stay. The amount was received by the state from confiscated sugar’s sale.

The report was to be filed today but the matter was adjourned after it wasn’t submitted. Taking the appeal filed by the state against the firm and other respondents, the Bench of Justice Deepak Sibal and Justice Sukhvinder Kaur observed that a godown was raided by the Department of Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs in 2009, resulting in the recovery of 9,780 bags containing 100 kg sugar each.

An FIR was registered under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act against the partners of the firm at the Sahnewal police station in Ludhiana and the recovered sugar was confiscated.

The Bench observed that the Ludhiana District and Sessions Judge had dismissed five appeals filed against the confiscation order — one by the firm and four by the other respondents, claiming that the confiscated sugar also belonging to them had been stored in the firm’s godown. The state, in the meanwhile, sold the confiscated sugar.

The Bench, headed by Justice Sibal, observed that the stay order dated September 27, 2016, had not been vacated. Yet Rs 2,85,73,297 –– the entire sale consideration received by the state from the sale of confiscated sugar –– was ordered to be released in the firm’s favour through an order dated January 13, 2020. The order was passed by the Principal Secretary, Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

“The direction for holding an inquiry has been necessitated as the release of money ordered was in spite of the fact that there was an interim stay by this court against such release,” the Bench concluded.

Company’s Sugar was confiscated in 2009

  • A godown was raided by the Department of Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs in 2009, resulting in the recovery of 9,780 bags containing 100 kg sugar each. The state sold the confiscated sugar
  • The partners of the firm filed an application seeking release of the sale proceeds after their acquittal. The state, vide order dated August 7, 2014, directed the release of sale proceeds of 1,970 quintals claimed by the firm to be its own in the appeals
  • A single judge then directed the release of the entire amount of the sale proceeds to the firm. Acting on an intra-court appeal filed by the state, a Division Bench stayed the operation of the Judge’s order

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Gurpreet Singh laughed at Swiss woman as she tried to free herself; chilling details of Nina Berger's murder in Delhi emerge

2
India

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam cases

3
Sports

English fans make fun of Virat Kohli getting out for zero; Indian fans have the last laugh

4
India

Anju, who went to Pakistan to marry Facebook friend, will return to India to meet her children

5
Trending

Bengaluru woman sexually harassed at crowded Lulu Mall, police begin probe after video goes viral

6
Amritsar

Golden Temple bedecked with flowers to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ram Das

7
India

Why a film with elements like 'nationalism', 'patriotism', 'religion' failed to impress audience

8
Punjab

Punjab bans tractor stunts after 29-year-old dies in Gurdaspur

9
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

10
Business

Scrapped Nano plant: Tata Motors to get over Rs 766-crore compensation for losses incurred at Singur site

Don't Miss

View All
‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

Top News

ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2

ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2

SC junks ex-Dy CM Sisodia’s bail pleas | Says transfer of Rs...

Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans: EAM

Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans: EAM

Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar

Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC Bench to begin hearing today

Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC Bench to begin hearing today

Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG

Terrorists gun down UP labourer on way to buy veggies in Pulwama

Terrorists gun down UP labourer on way to buy veggies in Pulwama

Infiltration attempt foiled in Kupwara district, terrorist k...

Clashes erupt with Hamas as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza Strip

Clashes erupt with Hamas as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza Strip

Sonia: Congress opposed to India’s abstention on UN resoluti...


Cities

View All

15 buses plying sans permit impounded

15 buses plying sans permit impounded

Chandigarh’s sewage treatment capacity exceeds generation: Admn to NGT

Chandigarh’s sewage treatment capacity exceeds generation: Admn to NGT

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation nod to charging ports at parking lots

Appeal to Purohit: Ban upsets dealers, buyers; UT likely to review EV policy

Administration unveils revamped plaza

‘Ample’ supply, yet onion prices shoot up

Youth participation in ‘Meri Maati’ shows deep connect with soil: Anurag Thakur

Youth participation in ‘Meri Maati’ shows deep connect with soil: Anurag Thakur

Ghaziabad snatching case: Accused killed in encounter

We respect SC, but disagree with its decision: Atishi

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’ for third day in row

Rs 8.3-crore cocaine seized, Ghanaian woman arrested

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

53 fresh stubble burning cases reported, air remains ‘poor’

Preventing pollution in Buddha Dariya: Adopt zero liquid discharge system, govt urged

Violations: Ludhiana MC seals four showrooms

Two arrested with 2 stolen scooters, four motorcycles